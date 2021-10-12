Lawn sprinkler services overwhelmed with calls as cold weather moves into area

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s that time of year again. As cold weather moves in Colorado, sprinkler systems should be blown out to prevent damage. Many companies however are extremely busy and unable to take last minute appointments.

“This is really the first big cold that we have had so we had a rush on calls,” Steve Smith told FOX31 while working on a house in Parker. “Our October calendar was probably booked in August.”

Smitty’s Lawn Sprinklers is booked until the end of November. Representatives said if homeowners can’t wait that long for a professional to do the job, people may need to do the task themselves.

“Usually, people just forget. It’s out of sight out of mind,” Smith said. “You don’t think about it until it starts getting cold, and by that time everyone is already booked.”

First, homeowners need to turn off the water supply, likely in their basement, that’s hooked up the sprinkler system. Then you should completely cover your backflow device, likely outside your home, with a thick piece of material and trash bag.

“Use a heavy blanket or old sleeping bag, and then a trash bag over it to keep the wind away from it and to keep it dry,” Smith said.

Smith warns homeowners, if they don’t take the necessary steps this fall it could lead to expensive repairs in the spring.

“There’s a lot of people that are transplants that have no idea that you have to do this,” said Smith. “In the springtime we have a lot of repair work that must be done because they had no idea this is something you needed to do on a regular basis.”