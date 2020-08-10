Lawn care businesses thriving despite COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER — The lawn care industry is still booming in Colorado despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hit the metro area just as Nate Barley’s sprinkler business was due to pick up for the season.

“April was pretty terrifying,” Barley said. “I didn’t know how it was going to react and I didn’t know what our customers were going to do and then once we got into early May it just got really, really crazy.”

Crazy, in a good way.

“It got hot and everybody was just sitting at home watching their grass die and the phone just went ballistic,” Farley said.

He says with more people staying at home and enjoying backyard time, the demand for a perfect lawn has blossomed.

“The demand has been quite high,” he said. “We’ve been running more than 30 days out for the entire summer on both service and new installs and everything.”

With such a hot and dry summer on the front range, he says business is still growing strong without any signs of stopping.