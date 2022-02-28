DENVER (KDVR) — Thoughts on the conflict in Ukraine continue to pour in from around the nation. While Republicans and Democrats have been divided on several issues in recent history, many have come together on this.

In a bipartisan and bicameral effort, Colorado senators and representatives at the state Capitol unanimously adopted a resolution entitled: Support for Ukraine Against Russian Aggression. It urges Russia to “immediately cease its violent, illegal and immoral assaults upon Ukraine.”

“We bring this resolution forward today, to show our support for the Ukrainian people that are fighting this and show that we are with them, our prayers are with them and we admire their courage and we hope they prevail during this difficult time for their country,” Republican Rep. Patrick Neville said.

“They are fearless to fight for their freedom,” Republican Rep. Richard Holtorf said. “They understand having been under Soviet control, communist control, which is fiction. There’s no representative government in that.”

While even the most outspoken Republicans stood behind Ukraine at the Capitol, some others in the state say they are on the opposite side of the issue.

On a recent podcast episode, conservative activist Joe Oltmann said he stands on the side of Russia right now and called Ukraine a “deep state country.”

Colorado GOP leader Kristi Burton Brown said the state Republican Party absolutely stands with Ukraine.

“We always stand with countries who fight for freedom across the world, and what Russia is doing is unacceptable in every possible way,” Burton Brown said.

“He doesn’t speak for the Republican Party,” Burton Brown said. “The Republican Party in Colorado has spoken for ourselves, all of our congressmen and women have spoken, all of our elected officials. We’ve all been very clear that we stand with Ukraine. We think the president of Ukraine is a hero fighting for freedom in the streets of his country.”

With midterms elections coming up this year, Burton Brown said she is encouraged by Republican candidates and elected leaders standing united on this issue.