DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Colorado State Patrol said a shelter-in-place issued for the Capitol has been lifted.

ORIGINAL: The Denver Police Department is investigating shots fired near the state Capitol around Colfax Avenue.

According to Sen. Kerry Donovan, a shelter-in-place has been issued by the Colorado State Patrol. The Colorado Dems also tweeted about it saying the Capitol is on lockdown.

DPD replied to Donovan’s tweet saying, “Officers are in the area of Colfax and Broadway investigating a report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this writing.”