DENVER (KDVR) — Over at the Capitol, lawmakers unveiled another measure to address rising crime in the state.

Senators from both parties are working together to designate money for staffing and training law enforcement agencies. Police would also be able to use some of the money to work with community groups to find out where crime is happening.

Throughout this latest wave of crime in the state, police departments say they need more workers on hand as they face staff shortages. This new bill is meant to help with that and more.

“This is about building trust, and I really think we have found a formula to do that with this bill,” Sen. Janet Buckner, a sponsor, said.

The Aurora Democrat joined Weld County Republican Sen. John Cooke on a bill looking to prevent crime through $30.5 million in state funding.

“Senator Buckner was working on a bill for law enforcement, I was working on one. So over the months, we both came up with our concepts and ideas. Then, we kind of melded the two concepts together,” Cooke said.

The latest draft of Senate Bill 22-145 creates three new grant programs that agencies can apply for through the state’s Department of Public Safety:

One program would go toward helping prevent crime through funding for community organizations and police.

Another would go toward recruitment and retention efforts.

The last one would help law enforcement hire and train officers who look like communities they represent.

“You know, I think it’s a start to make sure we have the ability to go out and recruit across our entire county to make sure we are representative of how our community looks,” Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said. He thinks this bill and the money it allocates is a beginning for slowing the crime crisis.

While Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said he is not sure what dollar amount is needed to turn crime around, he said he thinks the proposal could be helpful.

“My fellow sheriffs in the rural areas are having a really hard time hiring folks, and I think one of the most important things that can happen in policing is for us to be able to recruit and retain a young, well-trained, diverse workforce,” Pelle said.

A spokesman for Gov. Jared Polis’ office said in a statement that so far, the governor is on board with the measure:

“Making Colorado one of the safest states in the country in the next five years is a top priority for Governor Polis so he is supportive of these bills in their current form which have received bipartisan support from law enforcement and community leaders. He thanks the sponsors of the bills for their leadership on this important issue.” Conor Cahill, press secretary for Gov. Jared Polis