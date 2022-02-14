Lawmakers, environmentalists talk clean air for all Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — The state is working on ensuring equally clean air for all Coloradans no matter stature or location. Lawmakers and environmentalists discussed the Public Protections From Toxic Air Contaminant Act at the Capitol Monday.

“Invest in the future, not pollution. Put your money in the solution,” Alexus Nelson, community organizer at Colorado People’s Alliance chanted to kick off the conference.

The act is focused on the lack of protections for certain groups, including industrial workers, communities of color and low-income families from toxic pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde.

Lawmakers said the initiative will establish health-based air quality standards, limit toxic emissions and strengthen ongoing monitoring and reporting of hazardous air pollution.

The lineup of speakers included:

Alexus Nelson, community organizer at Colorado People’s Alliance

Becca Curry, EarthJustice

Aaron Frutell, member of Colorado People’s Alliance

Dr. Sheela Mahnke, Pediatrician

Rep. Chris Kennedy

Rep. Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez

Sen. Julie Gonzales

You can watch the discussion on FOX31 NOW in the player above.