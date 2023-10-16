DENVER (KDVR) — As U.S. officials continue to help Americans trying to flee from the Gaza Strip and West Bank, a rally for victims in Israel was held at the Colorado State Capitol on Sunday.

Governor Jared Polis, Senator John Hickenlooper, Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser took the podium and called for an end to hate-based crime and violence in the war-torn region.

“These evil acts of terrorism are our greatest fears brought to life,” said Governor Polis.

Polis also spoke out against growing antisemitism in Colorado.

“Hate for Jews, for Muslims, for Christians, for anyone cannot find a home here in the state of Colorado,” said Polis.

Senator John Hickenlooper outlined Colorado’s connection to Israel and called for support for those targeted by the terrorist group Hamas.

“We all have to loudly and strongly condemn the killing of innocent people,” said Hickenlooper.

Senator Michael Bennet also took the podium and stated that even in a world already wrecked by violence, the death and destruction witnessed in the attacks is unimaginable.

“Our hearts break for survivors who observe Shabbat this week with fewer family members at the dinner table, for the families of hostages filled with hope and dread,” said Bennet.

Hanah Polotsky tells FOX31 that she appreciates the support of Colorado’s lawmakers.

“I actually have a daughter in the old city of Jerusalem for school now so it hits home and I have a lot of friends with kids on the front lines,” said Polotsky.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called for an end to hate and bigotry as he described his personal connection to Israel.

“My grandmother survived the Holocaust, gave birth to my mom in a concentration camp and came to the United States of America because she believed in the ideals of this country,” said Weiser.

Referring to the strength of his grandmother’s generation, Weiser encouraged those in the crowd to maintain hope amid growing devastation in the war-torn region.

“They refused to give up hope we cannot give up hope in this moment,” said Weiser.



FOX31 covered a separate protest by Palestinian groups held on the steps of the State Capitol this weekend. Many at the protest on Sunday in support of Israel say their hearts go out to any victims of war.

“We’re fighting a force and it’s not the Palestinian people, it is Hamas. It is not against Arabs, it is not against Palestinians, it is against evil people who want to do evil things,” said Rachel, who brought her daughter to the protest.



The State Department reported Saturday that 29 Americans have died in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

