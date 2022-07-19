The scene where Denver Police shot a suspect and wounded five bystanders in Lower Downtown in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The law firm of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC has confirmed that it is representing one bystander who was shot Sunday morning after police opened fire on a suspect who they said pointed a gun at them.

According to Siddhartha Rathod, the bystander is a man in his late 20s who said he suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Rathod said the man’s arm is immobile and has little sensation. The bullet and fragments are still in his arm, according to Rathod.

Rathod said the man reported riding in an ambulance with two other women after he was shot. One woman appeared to suffer just a graze wound. The other, according to Rathod, appeared to have a gunshot wound to the leg.

The bystander, according to Rathod, was attending a birthday party in the area and heading to his car when he was struck. He did not know from which direction the shooting was happening.

The Denver Police Department said Tuesday it does not anticipate releasing any further details about the incident.