DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift wrapped up two nights of her Eras Tour at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, and her fans didn’t let law enforcement working at the venue miss out on the fun.

Fans of the pop icon have been trading “friendship bracelets” at her many tour stops, with many creating dozens before the show and handing them out to people.

The trend is an homage to Swift’s “You’re On Your Own Kid,” and the lyrics, “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it, you’ve got no reason to be afraid,”

Law enforcement — from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to the Denver Police Department — got in on the fun, trading these bracelets with Swift fans while working extra-duty jobs at the concert.

“Our deputies understood the assignment,” ACSO said Saturday. “They traded friendship bracelets with Swifties at the Taylor Swift concert.”

The bracelets include references from her many song titles and lyrics to what Swift has said in interviews over the years.

While an official attendance number hasn’t been released, Swift made comments about the 73,000 people in attendance at both concerts.