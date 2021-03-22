Law enforcement preparing procession for fallen officer in Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement are preparing a procession for a fallen officer after a deadly shooting at a King Sooper’s in Boulder Monday.

The officer’s name has not been released, but a spokesperson said they are a member of the Boulder Police Department.

The procession is expected to carry the officer from the scene to the Boulder County Coroner’s office.

At least six people were killed total, including the officer. The Boulder County District Attorney said one suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment.