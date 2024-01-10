DENVER (KDVR) — The Silt Police Department announced Wednesday that allegations of domestic violence levied against U.S. House Representative Lauren Boebert were unfounded and that the investigation was closed.

The allegations stemmed from an incident on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Miner’s Claim Restaurant in Silt. Law enforcement was called to the scene after a 911 call from Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

According to police, Jayson stated, “domestic violence abuse,” before disconnecting the 911 call.

Then, Rep. Boebert called 911 and the dispatcher could hear a man in the background say, “She punched me in the face.”

Lauren Boebert was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement when they arrived. Police said Jayson Boebert was highly intoxicated and uncooperative, and that he yelled at officers.

Officers did not observe marks on Jayson Boebert’s face to corroborate his claim that he had been assaulted, according to police.

According to police, staff also asked Jayson Boebert to leave the restaurant, and officers requested for Jayson Boebert to leave the restaurant multiple times.

Police said he did not cooperate and had to be physically removed by law enforcement.

Police said there was no video surveillance of the alleged incident and that no witnesses came forward to provide any statement or video footage of the interaction.

Additionally, police said Jayson Boebert called police to recant any claims of domestic violence.

This prompted police to close the investigation due to lack of evidence.

Jayson Boebert was arrested by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was facing several charges related to the incident, including disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

He was also facing charges for another unrelated incident that occurred on Tuesday.