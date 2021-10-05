Latinx Community call on Polis for equal overtime rights for farmworkers

DENVER (KDVR) — Leaders in the Latinx community are calling on Governor Polis to provide farmworkers with equal overtime rights as compared to other Colorado workers.

Latinx community leaders, workers and advocates will be on the west steps of the Capitol Tuesday at 11 a.m. to issue a public statement, asking Gov. Polis to reconsider his administration’s recent proposal concerning farmworker overtime rights.

Latinx advocates say the proposal solidifies historic racism and hurts people of color.

