Latino Facebook group seeks to slow COVID in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In Adams County, the urgent fight against Covid-19 is taking on a new face by two ladies on Facebook, speaking Spanish, targeting Latinos.

They are part of a group called Adelante Community Development.

The group says questions have been pouring in.

Adelante Community Development Founder and CEO Maria Gonzalez said, “We want to make sure that Latinos have the resources in the community they trust and bring forward their own concerns.”

Adelante is also taking questions about medical coverage and helping businesses needing guidance.

Forty-one percent of Adams County is Latino. One out of every 58 people is said to be COVID positive.

Selene Gonzalez, a packing worker, had all kinds of questions for the Facebook group.

Gonzalez said, “I wanted to know where to go get tests for free. Or where to send someone. How to help a friend asking for help, especially Hispanic and Latinos. I always follow Adelante’s pages.”

The Adelante Facebook Group is partnering with Tri County Health, which has been trying to deal with skyrocketing COVID infections in Adams County,

The partnership has led to a huge increase in calls to health experts from the Latino community.

Tri County Health’s Jennifer Tellis heads the department’s business re-opening task force. She says Adelante has helped substantially increase their outreach to the Spanish-speaking community in Adams County.

Tellis said, “We have seen a large increase (of phone calls). From one or two Spanish calls to almost a daily increase of Spanish-speaking calls.”

Adelante is hoping candid talks now will lead to less COVID later.

The Adelante Group says it’s also working with businesses on helping them stay open during the pandemic.

The group is set to have another Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon.