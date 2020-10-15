Latest Colorado poll shows Biden and Hickenlooper maintain leads over Republican incumbents

DENVER (KDVR) — The latest results from the Keating-OnSight-Melanson (KOM) Colorado Poll™ find Democratic challengers Joe Biden (President) and John Hickenlooper (U.S. Senate) have maintained leads over the Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner.

Keating-OnSight-Melanson (KOM) Colorado Poll™ latest results:

Biden leads Donald Trump by 15 points (54% – 39%, with 4% undecided).

In the U.S. Senate matchup between incumbent Republican Cory Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Democrat has a 10-point lead (51% – 41%, with 7% undecided).

“Trump’s path to defeat is a sight to behold,” said pollster Chris Keating, of Keating Research. “He’s overwhelmingly disliked by Hispanic and younger voters — and he’s doing worse with voters over age 50 than he did four years ago. He’s not popular with women overall, suburban women in particular, or suburban voters in general. Add all that up, and Trump is headed for a classic yard-sale on election day.”

The poll also found:

60% of Coloradans oppose efforts to rush a Supreme Court nominee through confirmation this year

Coloradans are in favor of keeping same-sex marriage legal (75% – 25%)

Coloradans are in favor of upholding the precedent set in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion (70% – 30%)

Coloradans are in favor of upholding the Affordable Care Act (58% – 42%)

ABOUT THIS POLL: Keating Research, OnSight Public Affairs and The Melanson Group jointly release the KOM Colorado Poll™ several times each year.

The latest KOM Colorado Poll™ was based on interviews with 519 likely Colorado voters between Oct. 8-13, and has a MOE of plus or minus 4.3%.