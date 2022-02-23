DENVER (KDVR) — Snow picked up along the Front Range Tuesday evening but dissipated in some areas Wednesday leaving minimal accumulations around metro Denver and the foothills.
The mountains, on the other hand, continued to get dumped on and the Western Slope and southern and northern mountains are looking at another 3 to 10 inches on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of snow totals in major areas from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday:
- Arvada: 1. 7 inches
- Aurora: 1.6 inches
- Boulder: 5.1 inches
- Broomfield: 2.2 inches
- Buckley Air Force Base: 1.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 2 inches
- Centennial: 1.6 inches
- Commerce City: 1.8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1.9 inches
- Denver (downtown): 1.2 inches
- Evergreen: 3.9 inches
- Golden: 6.4 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 2.2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 3.8 inches
- Lafayette: 2 inches
- Lakewood: 3.7 inches
- Littleton: 2 inches
- Louisville: 2. 8 inches
- Mountain View: 1.8 inches
- Northglenn: 1.8 inches
- Parker: 1.3 inches
- Westminster: 2.4 inches
Denver set the new low record with minus 7 degrees registered Wednesday morning. The coldest high-temperature record was broken Tuesday with a high of 8 degrees. With a forecast high of 12 degrees, Denver is not looking at setting a new coldest high temperature on Feb. 23 unless the thermometer does not rise above 10 degrees.