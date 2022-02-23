DENVER (KDVR) — Snow picked up along the Front Range Tuesday evening but dissipated in some areas Wednesday leaving minimal accumulations around metro Denver and the foothills.

The mountains, on the other hand, continued to get dumped on and the Western Slope and southern and northern mountains are looking at another 3 to 10 inches on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of snow totals in major areas from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday:

Arvada: 1. 7 inches

Aurora: 1.6 inches

Boulder: 5.1 inches

Broomfield: 2.2 inches

Buckley Air Force Base: 1.4 inches

Castle Rock: 2 inches

Centennial: 1.6 inches

Commerce City: 1.8 inches

Denver International Airport: 1.9 inches

Denver (downtown): 1.2 inches

Evergreen: 3.9 inches

Golden: 6.4 inches

Highlands Ranch: 2.2 inches

Ken Caryl: 3.8 inches

Lafayette: 2 inches

Lakewood: 3.7 inches

Littleton: 2 inches

Louisville: 2. 8 inches

Mountain View: 1.8 inches

Northglenn: 1.8 inches

Parker: 1.3 inches

Westminster: 2.4 inches

Denver set the new low record with minus 7 degrees registered Wednesday morning. The coldest high-temperature record was broken Tuesday with a high of 8 degrees. With a forecast high of 12 degrees, Denver is not looking at setting a new coldest high temperature on Feb. 23 unless the thermometer does not rise above 10 degrees.