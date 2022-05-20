GENESEE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team predicts up to 13 inches of snow in Genesee this weekend. But this didn’t stop people from partaking in their summer-like activities on Friday, from camping, to golfing — even a wedding ceremony.

Steve Haydock is a camper from Canada who got to Colorado on Friday. FOX31 caught up with him at Chief Hosa Campground at Genesee Park.

“We didn’t expect to see all that snow but we’re used to it,” Haydock said.

Meanwhile, 8-year-old Carson Nichols is from Denver. He’s fed up with the snow.

“No, not really,” he said about whether or not he’s excited about winter’s curtain call.

He and his adult friends just left an indoor wedding ceremony.

“The sky is really white and you can only see snow coming down and all the trees covered in snow,” Nichols said.

Jonathan Fry planned on hitting the links today.

“I had a tee time in Evergreen but this stopped it,” Fry said, adding: “If you say I’m surprised, I’d be lying right?”

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stay tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW.

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.