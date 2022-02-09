Last year’s Valentine’s Day was coldest on record; what weather can be expected this year?

DENVER (KDVR) — This year’s Valentine’s Day is expected to be anything but extreme. In years past, some wild weather has occurred on the Hallmark holiday in Denver.

The warmest Valentine’s Day on record in the Mile High City was back in 1979 when the high temperature hit 71 degrees.

The coldest Valentine’s Day was just last year in 2021. Denver broke the record low at 14 degrees below zero and also broke the record cold maximum temperature with a high of only 1 degree. Along with the cold temperatures, Denver saw .5 inches of snow last year.

The largest snowfall on Valentine’s Day was 5 inches measured back in 1960.

Although last year was cold and snowy on Valentine’s Day, the two years before had high temperatures in the 50s with dry weather.

Valentine’s Day this year is expected to hit the upper 50s and low 60s with dry conditions. It will be a great day to get outside and celebrate love.