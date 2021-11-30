Last day to donate to Coats for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is the very last day to donate to the Coats for Colorado campaign. The goal is 40,000 coats.

Dependable Cleaners manager Kasina Swartz has been with the company for about five years now, or, as she puts it, for about 150,000 coats.

She is all-in for the FOX31’s and Dependable Cleaner’s Coats for Colorado campaign, so why is she all-in?

“Why not? It’s great for the community, it’s great for everyone,” Swartz said.

Especially those who need a coat.

The Coats for Colorado campaign started 40 years ago by founder Warren Toltz with one simple mission: to keep people warm. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” Swartz said.

Now, 40 years later, the goal is 40,000 coats. “That’s doable,” Swartz said.

According to Swartz this year‘s goal of 40,000 will be met. “I have faith,” Swartz said.

As of right now, 25,000 coats have been collected.

“Over the course of the next few weeks we will meet the 40,000 coat challenge,” Swartz said.

Good, clean, usable winter coats for men, women and children are needed. Just drop them off at any Dependable Cleaners where they will be sorted, cleaned and given to someone who needs a coat.