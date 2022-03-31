DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is the last day state-operated mass vaccination sites will open.



According to the state, the measure is part of the state’s “Roadmap to Moving Forward.” COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will no longer be provided by the state sites.



Mass vaccination sites that offer COVID-19 testing, will continue to do so, with the exception of the Boulder County Fairgrounds location.



To schedule an appointment or for more details on mass vaccination site hours visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/community-vaccine-sites.