Last day for Denver Motor Vehicle in-person service is Friday

DENVER (KDVR) – All five Denver Motor Vehicle (DMV) branches will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 23, the Denver Department of Finance announced on Thursday.

Friday will be the last day for the public to go into the Denver DMVs until further notice.

On Nov. 23, the Taxpayer Service Center will reduce its hours. The Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Thursday only, until further notice.

The changes are in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the move to “Level Red – Safer at Home” for Denver County.

Expired tags will not be enforced in Denver beginning Mon., Nov. 23 until further notice, according to the DMV.

Phone, mail and online services will be available. Drop boxes are available for dealer transactions not available online or by mail.

Many transactions can be completed online:

Placards

Duplicate Registration

Duplicate Title

RenewalsChange of Address

Release of Liability

New Registrations

Emissions Extensions

Download Forms

Tab Replacement

Plate Replacement

Estimate Fees

Transactions Receipts

Title & Registration History

Emissions Waivers

Check Title Status

Driver license services and emissions testing are offered by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.