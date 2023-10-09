DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Bandimere Speedway is hosting the last Challenger Race before the location closes for good. This will be the last time you can drive a race car on the speedway before it closes.

In 1958, John Bandimere Sr. bought a piece of land southwest of Denver which became known as the Bandimere Speedway. The world-renowned track hosts over 90 events every year.

On the 65th anniversary, Bandimere Speedway announced that it will be moving. It currently seats 28,500 spectators, but the owners want a bigger track.

While the race track plans to move, it will be at least a year before it opens back up at a new location. This will be the last community ride at this location.

The track has six more events before it closes in late October, but this is the only time people, who are usually attendees, can hit the track.

The only requirements are that you’re over 18 years old, have a driver’s license, are in good health, wear closed-toed shoes and participate in a donation of $500. Cars will be provided. The donations will go towards Cubs Racing Society, which is a non-profit to help get kids into auto mechanics and motorsports.

There are two-time trial runs before the first round. It’s single elimination, so if you win, you keep racing.

Tickets are available on the Cubs Racing Society’s website. Viewers are welcome.