DENVER (KDVR) — The next round of Denver’s e-bike rebate voucher program is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, with applications intended to open at 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. opening is important because during previous releases the city opened its rebate program only to have all vouchers claimed in mere minutes.

This will be the last voucher release for 2023, according to the city’s rebate website portal. The vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are available monthly in limited numbers for Denver residents.

How to claim a rebate

There are three kinds of rebates Denver residents can apply for.

First, a standard rebate. This allows for a $300 point-of-sale rebate on any e-bike or up to $500 on the sale of an e-cargo bike (which allows the rider to haul items as well).

Second, an income-qualified rebate. If your household income is either below 60% of Colorado’s median income, below 200% of the relevant federal poverty level, or below 80% of the area median income, you can qualify for this rebate.

The income-qualified rebate provides up to $1,200 in savings on the sale of an e-bike or up to $1,400 for an e-cargo bike.

Third, an adaptive rebate. If you are a person with a disability and are unable to use a regular e-bike, you may qualify to save up to $1,400 on an adaptive e-bike.

The adaptive rebate can also be applied for at any time, not just during the standard e-bike rebate release period. This rebate has a separate application process and can only be used at select bike shops.

How to prepare for voucher releases

To prepare for the City and County of Denver’s voucher release day, city officials recommend signing up for the newsletter updates.

Applicants should upload their documents to their phone or computer prior to 11 a.m. These documents include proof of residency and proof of income eligibility, if you’re seeking an income-qualified rebate.

Applicants must go to denverclimaterebates.com to apply. It’s important to move fast once the portal opens at 11 a.m., as vouchers are claimed quickly.

New users will be required to register with the website.

Anyone who gets a voucher has 60 days to redeem it at a participating bike shop.

If you receive a voucher, Denver will email you a confirmation. During the two weeks following, workers will verify your documents and send the voucher code via email, titled “Denver Project Coordinator.”