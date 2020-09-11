Last call for A-Basin warm weather events

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced two final summer events on September 19, along with plenty of outdoor activities.

A disc golf tournament and an Oktoberfest dinner in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill will close out the summer season. Both activities require reservations.

Outdoor dining, scenic chairlift rides, the new aerial adventure park, disc golf, hiking and biking trails are available September 12-13 and 19-20, according the the ski area.

A-Basin may be closing down summer activities, but it just announced upcoming ski season operational rules hoping for a mid-October opening day.