DENVER (KDVR) — A LaSalle police officer who shot a person during a suspicious vehicle call has been indicted by a grand jury.

Officer Erik Hernandez was working on an investigation after a suspicious vehicle call on May 3 when he and another officer encountered 31-year-old Juston Reffel at the Family Dollar in LaSalle.

According to a release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Reffel ran from the officers and got in his vehicle.

As Reffel was pulling away Hernandez fired four shots and hit him in the “upper torso,” according to the DA.

Reffel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was investigated and presented to a grand jury, which issued an indictment for one charge of second-degree murder.

Hernandez’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is set to appear in court next in August.