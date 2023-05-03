GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed by officers Wednesday night.

The LaSalle Police Department responded to a “suspicious vehicle” at 5:05 p.m. in the area of the Family Dollar at 165 South 2nd Street.

“Officers responded to the scene and contacted the vehicle. During the incident, officers encountered an adult male subject in the vehicle. The male subject was shot by police,” the Greeley Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither department provided any more details on the shooting.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to please contact Detective Mike Prill at 970-350-9532 or mike.prill@greeleypd.com.