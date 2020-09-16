LaSalle farm thanks those who have sacrificed during pandemic in corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. (KDVR) – Fritsler Farm Park revealed its 2020 maze design: a tribute to those who have sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fritzler Farm Park Maze

“This year’s design honors all those who have made sacrifices during these trying times. We are so proud of our nation and community, and we want to thank you for all that you’ve done,” a park spokesperson said.

The fall season begins Sept. 9 with Fall Days. Scream Acres opens Sept. 25.

Both events run until October 31.

The fall season offers sunflowers, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, food and beverages with plenty of great photo opportunities, according to a park spokesperson.

Frizler Farm Park is currently offering a sale.