SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — An inspiring effort to help victims of the Marshall Fire continues to thrive.

It’s a program called “Lasagna Love,” and it combines volunteer cooking with residents who could use a break. The idea actually started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not always due to a national disaster,” regional director Jeff Haseltine said. “But, national disasters always seem to bring out the ‘Lasagna Love’ events.”

Volunteers sign up to bake, recipients sign up to receive.

After creating and handing out 400 lasagna meals in January, a second event was held over the weekend and delivered an additional 250. A third event may soon take place at a local fire station.

“Our motto is feed families, spread kindness, strengthen communities,” Haseltine said.