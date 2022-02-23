LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been 12 days since senior David Shier was last seen near the Trinidad Walmart.

The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office, Las Animas County Search and Rescue team, along with several other agencies have conducted a large search for Shier by foot, ATV’s, horses and drones.

There has been no breakthrough in the case.

Shier, 82, was last spotted on Feb. 11 on foot around the 34000 block of County Road 20.2. It should be noted Shier has a cognitive impairment.

Shier is 6 feet tall, weighing around 165 pounds. He has a grey buzz cut, brown eyes, a silver and black mustache and a goatee.

Shier was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and boots. He might have also been wearing a hat.

If anyone has information on where Shier might be, please 911 or the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 846-2211.