DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of Larkspur near Fox Farm and Spruce Mountain are under a shelter-in-place while police search for an escaped inmate.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s SWAT team is in the area looking for Luis Fernando Certa-Regaldo.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Certa-Regaldo was arrested Wednesday in Weld County for suspicion of possession of a motor vehicle, obstruction and attempting to influence law enforcement.

While in custody, he was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for medical clearance before being booked into the county jail.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Certa-Regaldo escaped from the hospital on foot.

Certa-Regaldo is a white 27-year-old man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and when he was in custody he had black hair and a short beard. He also has a tattoo on his right arm, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a release about his escape.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and white shoes with a blue stripe when he escaped. An updated description from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon he was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt with cutoff sleeves, and a black baseball cap.