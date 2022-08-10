Missing Endangered Person: Andrew Logan, 34, was last seen in the Serenity Ridge neighborhood in Berthoud on 8.10.22 (Colorado Buerue of Investigation)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an endangered missing person who was last seen Wednesday morning in Berthoud.

Andrew Logan, 34, is a 5-foot, 9-inch tall white man, estimated to weigh around 160 pounds. He was last seen around 10 a.m. in the Serenity Ridge neighborhood in Berthoud.

He has brown eyes, black hair and was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, glasses and grey shorts.

Logan reportedly has physical and cognitive disabilities. He also has a history of hitchhiking and investigators believe he may have made his way to Interstate 25.

If you have seen Logan, or have any information that could lead to his discovery, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.