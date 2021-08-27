Larimer deputies cleared in Berthoud officer-involved shooting last month

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — The four Larimer deputies involved in a violent drunk driver response in Berthoud have been cleared of criminal charges.

Larimer County deputies Steven Fay and Zach Wartenbe responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver — Erick Locker, 52 — hitting a parked trailer near Second St. and Welch Ave. in the town of Berthoud. When Locker failed to cooperate with officers, deputies Patrick Crossland and Matthew Bordewick were called for back up.

When Locker shot at the officers, Deputies Crossland and Bordewick fired back a total of eight times. Locker dropped his gun was then detained by the deputies. EMTs arrived at the scene and took Locker to an area hospital to treat a single, non-life-threatening bullet wound.

Gordon P. McLaughlin, District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District reviewed photo and video evidence, concluding the four deputies responded appropriately.

“As such, my review of the thorough CIRT investigation clears Deputies Crossland, Bordewich, Fay and Wartenbe of criminal culpability,” said District Attorney McLaughlin.

The investigation into the incident is now complete.