Larimer County to drop mask mandate in mid-February

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Citing declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and greater community immunity, Larimer County announced it will end its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 12.

This comes after the City and County of Denver announced it will let its mask mandate expire on Feb. 3. Other metro counties are still discussing whether or not to follow suit.

“What we’ve learned from Alpha, Delta, and Omicron is that each variant is very different,” said Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales in a press release. “While the use of face masks in crowded indoor settings has been an important mitigation measure over the past two years, I believe it is the right time to end the requirements based on the positive trends we’re seeing with the Omicron variant.”

The county said schools and businesses may choose to continue to require masks in their facilities and asked for the public to be kind and patient.

While the mandate will be rescinded across the county as a whole, the Poudre School District clarified Monday that masks are still required in its facilities.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Brian Kingsley said, “We have NOT yet determined what the county’s announcement means for PSD’s existing protocol requiring masks and will communicate a district decision as soon as possible.”