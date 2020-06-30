Larimer County Sheriff’s Office moving forward with body-worn cameras

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office’s (LCSO) newly purchased body-worn cameras are scheduled be in full use by mid-July, training began in June. Several deputies are already using the equipment on the job.

“Bodyworn cameras support the high-quality service our community already receives from the deputies of our Sheriff’s Office,” said County Commissioner John Kefalas.

“This program is a reflection of Larimer County’s dedication to transparency between our organization and all our community members.

Sheriff Justin Smith choose the Axon and the Officer Safety Plan 7, which includes Body 3 cameras, Taser 7 and software.

Axon Citizen, part of the new system, offers an easy way to collect and manage video evidence captured by citizens. Interview room and in-car cameras were also upgraded to the new system.

The plan includes the ability to activate all Axon bodyworn cameras within 30 feet when a deputy activates an in-car camera, draws their firearm from its holster or arms their Taser 7.

The total cost of the program for five years is $2.7 million.