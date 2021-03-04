Larimer County sheriff investigating death after attack at hotel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a man attacked a woman in a hotel lobby in Fort Collins Wednesday.

According to investigators, several witnesses saw a man physically attacking a woman at the Clarion Inn around 7:22 a.m. on March 3. Law enforcement said roughly half a dozen people came to help the woman during “different stages of the attack.”

The 43-year-old attacker was taken down by witnesses, and deputies arrived moments later to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The 34-year-old woman who was attacked was taken to a local hospital, and then a Denver-area hospital to treat her injuries.

Investigators have yet to figure out how the man became injured. There have been no arrests made in this case, which is still under investigation.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the man and release a manner of death at a later date.