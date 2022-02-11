Larimer County Sheriff asking for public’s help in Berthoud hit-and-run case

The suspect’s vehicle pictured on Mountain Avenue on 1/23/2022. Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office 2/11/2022.

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Berthoud.

On Jan. 23 around 5:40 p.m. the suspect was driving a light tan pickup truck when he hit a pedestrian on Mountain Avenue and Fourth St. The vehicle was described as being a late 90s to early 2000s model, and possibly a Chevy.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 60-years-old with a skinny build, glasses and a long, gray beard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Fay at (970) 498-5503.