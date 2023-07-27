DENVER (KDVR) — Larimer County has released body camera video from an incident back in February when a deputy used a stun gun on a man who ran onto Interstate 25 to avoid being arrested.

That man was hit by a vehicle and killed. The deputy involved was cleared of criminal charges on July 21.

The body camera video shows a traffic stop in which deputies pulled over 28-year-old Brent Thompson for expired registration.

Thompson gave a different name and was asked to step out of the car when deputies realized this. As this happened, Thompson was warned that he was under arrest, and he began to run away.

The deputy warned Thompson to stop, saying he would use a Taser on him. But the man continued across a guard rail and onto the highway.

That’s when the deputy deployed his stun gun and Thompson fell in a lane of traffic. A few seconds later, he was hit by a passing vehicle.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Thompson’s choices created a potentially no-win situation. Simply letting him run away could have resulted in deadly consequences for travelers on the highway and the deputy was forced to make a choice. Act and try to stop the suspect or standby passively and just hope that no innocent people got hurt,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said.

Thompson’s family saw the video before it was publicly released. They told FOX31 they disagree with the findings and believe the deputy should be held responsible.