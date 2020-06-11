Larimer County officials searching for vandal who tagged rocks, signs, garbage cans in popular park

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities in Larimer County need help finding the person responsible for defacing a popular trailhead.

Park rangers say the suspect used spray paint to vandalize a 12-mile stretch of Devil’s Backbone, an iconic rock formation.

Known for its scenic hiking and mountain bike trails, Devil’s Backbone is one of the most visible geological landmarks in Larimer County.

“Someone tagged rocks, signs, garbage cans, you name it,” Chris Fleming, the Big Thompson district manager for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources.

The suspect scrawled letters, symbols and a smiley face into the rock formation. Staff spent countless hours scrubbing them off.

“Like, why? I don’t understand why anyone would do that,” one hiker said.

Park rangers are seeing record visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an increase of trash on the trials and destruction of property.

“It seems almost daily we’re having more graffiti on our restrooms and again on our signs. It’s frustrating,” Fleming said.

Park rangers ask everyone to recreate responsibly.

“Please help us keep this area beautiful and open to the public,” Fleming said.

