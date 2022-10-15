LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials across Larimer County are trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy who is at-risk and went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Lopez, 16, walked away from his home in the northeastern part of Loveland.

Jackson has a developmental disability and is roughly 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing at-risk 16-year-old boy in Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

The photograph above was taken on Saturday and the clothing he is wearing in it is what he is believed to have left his home in.

Specifically, he was last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a black and gray baseball cap, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

If you know of Jackson’s whereabouts or have any information that can help officials reunite him with his family, please call 970-416-1985.