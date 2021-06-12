Larimer County officials recover man’s body at Carter Lake

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the body of a man has been recovered at Carter Lake.

At 8:15 a.m., a boater on Carter Lake notified the sheriff’s office that he discovered what he believed to be a deceased individual in the waters of the lake.

The deceased male was removed from Carter Lake, and efforts to positively identify him are currently under way.

The sheriff’s office says it is currently investigating the incident as an “unattended death.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.