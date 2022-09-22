FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The investigation continues after the headquarters of the Larimer County Republican Party was vandalized in Fort Collins.

The office is located off South College Avenue. Damage to the front door remains visible. Staffers say glass was strewn all across a table inside.

“I hate that the country is so polarized,” Larimer County Republican Party Chairman Ron Weinberg said.

Weinberg said another incident happened a few years back.

The cost of the damage this time: $2,500. A fund-raising effort has already yielded more than $1,000.

Weinberg said Fort Collins police are investigating.

“We were told not to go in,” Weinberg said. “And they did their job, like police officers do.”