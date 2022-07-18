LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman and child who died in a flash flood on Friday have been identified.

Lisa Schilling, 36, and Liliana Arguello, 12, died from accidental “asphyxia due to drowning,” according to the Larimer County Coroner. They were from Littleton.

The two were in a camping trailer when flash floods hit the county late Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has said.

According to the coroner, they were found near Crystal Mountain Road in Bellvue. The Sheriff’s Office said the two were found around 7:30 p.m. Friday. No others were reported hurt or missing.

Damage assessment teams found that seven buildings were damaged by the floodwaters, including one destroyed home, one outbuilding that had moderate damage and five homes that suffered minor damage.

The floods were caused by heavy rainstorms that poured lots of water fast, causing flooding on the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The floodwaters moved through the area like a river, completely covering roadways.