LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — County officials warned of “dangerous flooding” in Larimer County as late-afternoon thunderstorms hit the region.

A Rec Cross evacuation center opened Friday night at Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Rd. in Fort Collins.

Flood impacts were hitting the southeast portion of the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wildsong Road, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The public was urged to get to higher ground “by any means necessary.”

A flash flood warning was issued Friday until 8 p.m. for central Larimer County in north central Colorado. The National Weather Service wrote of the following impacts:

At 537 PM MDT, emergency management reported flash flooding occurring east of Glen Haven, and in the Crystal Mountain and Buckhorn areas. County Road 43 was impassable east of Glen Haven. County Road 44H was impassable just west of Stove Prairie Road. Flooding was mainly occurring on Miller Fork, Sheep Creek in the Crystal Mountain area, and on Buckhorn Creek below Sheep Creek near Stove Prairie Road. Significant rises are likely on Buckhorn Creek as it turns south from that area over the next couple of hours. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Emergency management reported. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches,

roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… mainly rural areas of Central Larimer County. This includes the following additional locations… Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. National Weather Service

Wildfire burn scars were particularly at risk from storm impacts. The forecast showed strong storms could drop up to 1 inch of rain in just half an hour.

Flood safety advice

Larimer County urged the following flood safety advice:

Avoid areas subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks.

If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters.

Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around and go another way.

If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.