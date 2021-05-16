Larimer County family loses mom, son in 2 different motorcycle crashes

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grieving mother died in a motorcycle crash Saturday during a memorial ride for her late son.

Diane Everett’s husband said she was on a memorial ride for her son Michael Everett Jr., who died in a motorcycle crash on April 5.

Everett’s husband, Michael, said there were about 100 motorcycles on the ride when a horse jumped out and spooked Everett. He said she swerved to avoid the horse and crashed. The family said she was riding her son’s motorcycle.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the woman was on a 2012 Honda CBR heading westbound on Larimer County Road 12. Troopers said she did not take a curve properly and went off the right side of the road.

She went into a ditch, hit a drainage pipe and went airborne. She was ejected off the motorcycle, police reported.

She was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies, where she later died.

CSP said speed is suspected as a contributing factor. Troopers did not report anything in the road that may have caused the crash.