LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Larimer County deputy has been cleared of any criminal responsibility after a traffic stop that turned deadly in February.

Brent Thompson was pulled over on Interstate 25 on Feb. 18 for expired plates. Deputies said he gave a false name which prompted them to ask him to step out of the vehicle. He stood at the back for some time before attempting to flee.

He began to run toward the interstate, but one of the deputies on scene, Lorenzo Lujan, deployed his Taser which hit Thompson. Shortly after, a vehicle ran over and killed him.

Friday, 8th Judicial District Attorney George McLaughin concluded his investigation and released a 34-page letter with great detail on why and how he came to find Lujan not criminally responsible for Thompson’s death, even though it states he used poor judgment in deploying his Taser.

“I’ve tried to be strong for everybody and I have my ups and downs. I love my boy and he didn’t deserve this by any means. I question the DA and his judgment call and I’ll tell you he’s not valid in anything,” David Thompson, Brent’s father said.

The letter also detailed Thompson’s alleged drug use and his personal life. All of which the attorneys and family felt were irrelevant to the case.

“None of those things were relevant, his decision-making process or any of the actions that he took that day so the focus on that is completely irrelevant,” Siara Anderson, with RM Lawyers said.

Investigators have not released the body camera video, but Thompson’s family attorneys and his father have seen it.

“It really hurt a great deal. The most horrific way a person could die and unfortunately it was our son,” David Thompson said.

The attorneys and David Thompson said after he was run over, the deputy handcuffed Thompson.

“They say it’s procedure, he puts his knee behind my son’s head and that just got ran over like a rag doll, handcuffs him and grabs the chain on the cuffs and drags my kid off onto the shoulder,” David Thompson said.

Thompson’s mother, Karan Thompson, agreed.

“Why cuff him and drag him off the road when he was dead the minute he was run over,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the body camera video until next week.