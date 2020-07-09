Larimer County authorities searching for missing man; truck found at reservoir near Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A search is underway for a man missing out of Larimer County.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Allen Ginsborg’s family contacted law enforcement about 8 p.m. Monday to report him missing after finding his pickup truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir southwest of Loveland.

A number of agencies searched for Ginsborg on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they were unable to find him.

Ginsborg is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He weighs about 175 pounds and has brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing tennis shoes, shorts and a dark button-down shirt.

Anyone with information on Ginsborg’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at: 970-416-1985.