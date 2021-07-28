Larimer Co. Sheriff suspends efforts to find missing woman after Poudre Canyon floods

DENVER (KDVR) The Larimer County Sheriff says the search efforts for a missing Texas woman after the Poudre Canyon floods last week are being suspended indefinitely.

The missing woman has been identified as 57-year-old Diana Brown. Investigators say Brown was with three other victims who have already been recovered.

The sheriff’s office says their crews, which included 62 people and several other resources, spent 858 hours over a six-day period looking for the victims. They were joined by several other regional and national agencies that added 400 hours in search and rescue operations.

“This tragic incident illustrates how quickly conditions in the canyons can change, and with continuing weather patterns favoring monsoon rain over the burn scars from last year’s record setting wildfires we urge everyone to use the utmost caution while recreating in the mountains,” the department said in a release.

All together, the floods and mudslides ended up destroying seven structures. A large amount of forest debris is also expected to continue impacting the canyon on a long-term basis. Officials haven’t said when they expect the damage to be cleaned up completely.