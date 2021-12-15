Large trees uprooted on Lakewood’s west side, property damaged in windstorm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Strong winds uprooted trees just east of Green Mountain on Lakewood’s west side Wednesday.

The uprooted trees included an 80-foot pine tree that landed on a woman’s car while she was driving on South Union Boulevard. The driver was not hurt.

Crews in Lakewood worked to restore power, cut up downed trees and clear debris throughout the day. That work included shutting down Union between Mississippi and Florida, which remains closed as of Wednesday evening.

“Today was the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Pamela Hoover said, who has lived in southwest Lakewood for seven years. “I heard this very loud, very loud, crack.”

The “crack” was the sound of a mature pine tree falling and then hitting a moving car.

“Had [the driver] not swerved, the tree would’ve hit her right on top of the roof of the car,” Hoover said.

But instead, the tree hit the hood of the car. The driver spoke to FOX31 on the phone but would not go on camera.

“She was visibly shaken,” Hoover said. “And bless her heart … I think she was in shock.”

Another large tree was found on top of a home near Union and Carolina Drive. The roof is visibly damaged. The dramatic sight was the talk of the neighborhood. Farther north, damaged fencing is similar to what’s been seen across the Denver metro.