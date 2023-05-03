A section of Colorado Highway 133 was closed after a large sinkhole opened up on the roadway. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transport)

PAONIA, Colo. (KDVR) — A large sinkhole forced a section of Colorado Highway 133 to close Wednesday in Delta and Gunnison Counties, north of Paonia.

The sinkhole started Saturday, April 29, and has caused significant damage to the road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said spring runoff is a factor in the creation of the sinkhole.

CDOT is looking for ways to safely reopen the road but said those options are limited due to spring runoff and the nearby terrain.

Additionally, CDOT will coordinate with partner agencies and residents to allow limited travel in the area, such as for emergency services.

CDOT said commuters and local residents should plan on not being able to travel through the area while the highway is closed because of the size of the sinkhole.

Drivers are encouraged to look up an alternate route on COtrip.org.