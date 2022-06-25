COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City officials have announced that the city is on accident alert due to a large power outage.

The city and Xcel Energy are aware that a large portion of the south part of the city is currently without power.

According to a tweet from the city, they are currently running on accident alert. The city is asking residents to only call the police if they are involved in a major accident with injuries.

According to Xcel, the outage is very large and spans multiple cities. The company gave an update at 4:10 p.m., crews have restored power to half of those who were without. The company expects to have all power restored within an hour.

According to Xcel, at the height of the outage, 4,100 people were impacted.

The company does not have an estimated time of when the power will be restored. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report it to Xcel through their website.