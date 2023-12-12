DENVER (KDVR) — Several police officers responded to a scene near the Reunion neighborhood in Commerce City where one person was allegedly arrested.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley was the first reporter at the scene and spoke to witnesses who were working near 96th Avenue and Tower Road when the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the witnesses, a Lexus came speeding by before coming to an abrupt stop. The workers told Hooley that a woman jumped out of the driver’s side and a man jumped out of the passenger’s side.

That is when the man allegedly ran over to the driver’s side, grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground.

Witnesses claim the man took out what appeared to be a lighter and tried to light the woman on fire. The witnesses said it appeared to be a carjacking.

Hooley said the woman was taken by Commerce City police, but her condition is unknown at this time. The man was taken into custody.

FOX31 has reached out to Commerce City police to learn and confirm more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.